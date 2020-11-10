COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,900 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of people hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19 has substantially increased during the past two weeks, topping 2,900 on Monday, according to numbers posted on the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website.

The total of 2,902 hospitalizations late Monday afternoon was up from 2,777 on Sunday.

It also was up from 2,474 a week earlier and 2,252 two weeks earlier, numbers compiled daily by The News Service of Florida show.

The increase in hospitalizations has come as the state has seen thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day. Miami-Dade County had the most people hospitalized late Monday afternoon at 402. It was followed by Broward County, with 277; Hillsborough County, with 219; Palm Beach County, with 194; Duval County, with 162; Pinellas County, with 148; and Orange County, with 143.