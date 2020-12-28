COVID-19 hospitalizations top 6,000 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With steady increases in recent months, more than 6,000 people were hospitalized Monday in Florida with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19, according to information posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

As of a midday count, 6,081 people were hospitalized, including 1,018 in Miami-Dade County. By comparison, 2,081 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19 on Oct. 1; 2,371 were hospitalized on Nov. 1; 4,282 were hospitalized on Dec. 1; and 5,514 were hospitalized on Dec. 21, according to information The News Service of Florida has compiled from the agency’s website.

Along with Miami-Dade, other counties that had large numbers of people hospitalized Monday included Broward County, with 561; Hillsborough County, with 384; Duval County, with 355; Palm Beach County, with 333; Orange County, with 313; Pinellas County, with 312; and Polk County, with 201, the agency’s numbers show.

The increases in hospitalizations have come as Florida has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, the state reported 1,271,979 cases since the pandemic started, according to the Florida Department of Health website.