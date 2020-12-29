Florida National Guard members getting vaccinated against coronavirus

Maj. Gen. James Eifert, adjutant general of Florida, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Members of the Florida National Guard who are fighting on the frontline against COVID-19 have started getting vaccinated against the virus.

National Guard members have been assisting with the state’s response to the pandemic, which includes administering tests at state-run testing sites throughout Florida.

Those members are being prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Blanding after the first shipment of more than a thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived last week.

Today I lined up with some of the Soldiers and Airmen on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to receive the Moderna... Posted by The Adjutant General of Florida on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Currently, getting the vaccine is highly encouraged but not mandatory for soldiers and airmen assigned to COVID-19 response efforts.