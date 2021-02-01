Florida records smallest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-November

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A member of the Florida National Guard directs vehicles at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Marlins Park, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 5,730 new cases of the coronavirus.

It was the smallest one-day increase statewide since Nov. 16 when 4,663 cases were reported.

Since March, 1,727,107 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19.

Duval County has recorded 82,216 total cases during that time, including 289 cases that were reported Monday.

On Monday, the state Department of Health also reported 214 additional coronavirus-related deaths. Of those deaths, 24 were recorded in Northeast Florida: 16 in Duval County (927 total deaths), three in Alachua County (174), two in Bradford County (40), two in Putnam County (103) and one in St. Johns County (167).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,129 people in Florida have died related to the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, 6,142 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 8.39%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 1,707,692 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.