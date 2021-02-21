State reports 95 additional COVID-19 deaths, including 28 in Northeast Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,065 new cases of the coronavirus and 95 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of those deaths, 28 were in Northeast Florida: 14 in Duval County (1,091 total deaths), six in Alachua County (214), three in Putnam County (122), two in Clay County (299), one in St. Johns County (186), one in Columbia County (155) and one in Flagler County (87).

The state Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,868,772 COVID-19 cases and 30,434 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020.

Duval County has recorded 87,607 total cases, including 121 cases that were reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, the United States neared 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 498,000 people in the death have died related to the virus.

Ad

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,160 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Saturday’s testing was 6.32%, the health department said Sunday.

Health department data released Sunday showed that 2,693,953 people in Florida have received at least one shot of two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.