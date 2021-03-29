40 Florida & Georgia law enforcement officers have died of COVID-19

At least 18 law enforcement officers from Florida agencies have died of COVID-19 in the since the pandemic began.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 18 Florida law enforcement officers that we know of contracted the virus on the job and died in the line of duty. Another 22 police, deputy sheriff’s or corrections officers have died in Georgia, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

Four of those were from our area: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Cunningham, Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale, JSO Auxiliary Sgt. Lou Livatino and Nassau County Deputy Jack Gwynes.

We’ve collected all their photos, names and photos in the photo galleries below to help honor their service.

Florida officers

Georgia officers