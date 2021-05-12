Prosecutors weigh whether to appeal Corrine Brown case to U.S. Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are asking for time to consider an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after an appellate court last week overturned the conviction of former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown on tax and fraud charges.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a 90-day stay of the issuance of what is known as a “mandate” that would carry out last week’s ruling.

“For good cause, the United States requests this court to stay the issuance of the mandate for 90 days to allow the acting solicitor general time to determine whether the United States will seek review in the Supreme Court,” the request said.

The Atlanta-based appellate court, in a 7-4 decision, ordered a new trial for Brown, who was convicted in 2017 on 18 felony counts related to an alleged charity scam.

The ruling said a juror was improperly removed from Brown’s trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty.

Brown, 74, was a member of the U.S. House from 1993 to 2017, after serving in the state Legislature.

The Jacksonville Democrat was convicted on fraud and tax charges related to her role in using contributions to the One Door for Education charity for personal expenses and events.