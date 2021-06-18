DeSantis signs bill to allow emergency treatment, transport for police K9s

Gov. DeSantis stopped in St. Johns County on Friday to sign a bill allowing K9s to be treated and transported in emergencies.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Law enforcement K9s injured in the line of duty in Florida can receive emergency treatment at the scene and can be transported by emergency vehicles, thanks to a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal (SB 388) makes paramedics and emergency medical technicians immune from criminal and civil liabilities when treating an injured police K9.

“I think this is something that’s overdue. I think it will end up potentially saving the lives of some of our K9s, and I know that that’s something that many of us would like to see,” DeSantis said during a news conference Friday at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the bill underscores the importance of the relationship between officers and their K9 partners.

“These K9s are men and women just like us,” Hardwick said. “They’re deputy sheriffs, they’re investigators, they’re fire marshals, they’re detectives. They are a part of our profession.”

K9s can now be transported and treated at the scene when injured in the line of duty in Florida. (WJXT)

The bill authorizes emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances, to transport police K9s to a veterinary clinic if there is no individual requiring medical attention or transport at that time. The bill also allows EMTs and paramedics to provide emergency care to police K9s at the scene of an emergency and/or while the K9 is being transported.

Debbie Johnson, founder of K9s United, pointed to a case in Jacksonville as an example of why this is so important.

In March 2020, K9 Bane became trapped in his handler’s car after it caught fire, shorting the electronics and preventing the handler from getting the doors open.

The handler and others at the scene broke the SUV’s windows and used fire extinguishers to keep the fire off Bane until Jacksonville Fire Rescue personnel arrived with the jaws of life and were able to get him out.

Johnson said Bane was unconscious and had to be treated with oxygen and an IV at the scene, and the JFRD captain made the call to transport Bane to an emergency vet, saving his life.

Bane, now 6 years old and still working for ATF in Jacksonville, made a full recovery.

“Unfortunately, this is not a common occurrence as K9s are not allowed to be transported in this manner,” Johnson said.

She thanked DeSantis and the lawmakers who sponsored the bill for changing that in Florida.

In 2019, DeSantis signed into law a measure that increased penalties for killing or causing great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses. The change boosted the amount of potential prison time from five years to 15 years and was dubbed the K-9 Fang bill, in honor of a fallen Jacksonville police dog.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.