Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old boy last seen in Fort Myers

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy from Lee County.

Alexander Connolly was last seen in Fort Myers. He was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

VIEW: Missing Child Alert flyer

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having blonde hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he has a scar on his right eyelid.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.