Longtime FSU coach Bobby Bowden honored in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Flags flew at half-staff across the Sunshine State on Friday in honor of Bobby Bowden.

The legendary Florida State University football coach died last weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Fans were able to say their final goodbyes to the beloved coach Friday as he lay in honor at the Florida Capitol rotunda from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and then lay in repose at the Moore Athletic Center at FSU from 2-7 p.m. Friday before his funeral on Saturday.

There is plenty to celebrate from Bowden’s life and illustrious football career, which included 377 college football wins, two national titles and a dozen ACC championship wins.

Jacksonville played a part in that legacy, hosting the first ACC championship game, where Bowden led FSU to victory.

Bowden said he loved the time he spent on the First Coast near Jacksonville.

“(It’s) one of my favorite parts of the country,” Bowden said in an interview with News4Jax sports anchor Cole Pepper. “I used to come here and go out to the fort just to see the fort. I love military. I spent a lot of time in Jacksonville. I always thought if I was going to live in a big city that might be where I would want to live. But I’m happy in Tallahassee.”

Bowden’s legacy transcended his football career.

“Bobby influenced everybody he met, and I don’t think Bobby ever met an enemy. There is only one enemy Bobby had in his life and that guy is down there and he’s called the Devil. Bobby made friends with everybody. He remembered people, and it was more than just football,” said longtime Voice of the Seminoles Gene Deckerhoff, who called most of Bowden’s games on the radio. “Bobby was a man of faith, a good Christian who loved his players.”

Deckerhoff noted that Bowden was so open and accessible that you could find his name and number in the Tallahassee phone book.

“That’s the only head coach that I know in any sport whose phone number is published,” Deckerhoff said