Death penalty sought for man charged in Florida officer’s killing

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a Florida police officer.

Othal Wallace, 29, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon to face an upgraded charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Wallace, who was previously charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, was served with a murder warrant Tuesday night after Raynor died of his injuries, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

“With his family’s blessing, we regret to inform you that Jason Raynor — the Daytona Beach Police Department officer who was shot nearly two months ago — has succumbed to his injury,” the police department tweeted Tuesday.

Raynor, 26, had been in the hospital since he was shot in the head June 23 while questioning a man in a central Florida apartment complex parking lot, News4Jax previously reported.

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021. (Courtesy of the Raynor family)

Wallace was arrested June 26 at a property near Atlanta following a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities said several guns were recovered from the property where Wallace was found.

In a statement Wednesday, State Attorney R.J. Larizza expressed his condolences to Raynor’s family and the Daytona Beach Police Department and vowed to bring his killer to justice.

“We will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable. Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty,” Larizza said in part.

Killing a law enforcement officer who is acting in an official capacity is one of the aggravating factors that allows prosecutors in Florida to seek the death penalty.

Wallace is being held without bond at the Volusia County jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.