Daytona Beach police officer dies after June shooting

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday from his injuries stemming from a June 23 shooting, WKMG in Orlando reported, citing officials.

Raynor, who’s been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head. He had remained in critical condition following his surgery until Tuesday when officials said he died as the result of his gunshot wound to the head.

Tuesday evening, dozens of law enforcement officers gathered outside Halifax Health as news spread of Raynor’s passing.

The passing of Officer Jason Raynor pic.twitter.com/UAXTdepjSF — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 18, 2021

While updates from the Daytona Beach Police Department have been scarce on Raynor’s condition out of respect for his family, the department said last week the 26-year-old officer remained in critical condition.

Ad

“We ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways,” the family said last week.

Raynor had been an officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department since 2019.

Prior to joining DBPD, Raynor served as an officer with the Port Orange Police Department from October 2016 to February 2019.

“Officer Raynor was an exemplary officer at our agency where he still maintains friendships with many of our current officers and staff,” Port Orange police said in a statement after the shooting.

Officials said Raynor received an award after he helped rescue a woman who was attempting to jump off of the Dunlawton Bridge.

“Officer Raynor’s on-the-job accolades are surpassed only by his jovial spirit and genuine concern for his brothers and sisters and the communities he serves,” Port Orange police said.

Ad

Raynor’s accused shooter, Othal Wallace, was arrested 56 hours after the shooting near Atlanta following a multi-state manhunt.

Wallace remains jailed in Volusia County on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. He has pleaded not guilty.

After the shooting and manhunt for the suspect, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said it was heartbreaking for the department.

“I’m extremely heartbroken,” Young said. “We work extremely hard to try to change the narrative so that we do not have the issues that you see in other areas of the country as it pertains to law enforcement and the communities that we serve.”

Ad

However, Young said the department remains committed to its community.

“I want to assure my residents, the residents of this city, that even though we are hurt, and even though we are heartbroken, if you need us, we will be there,” Young said.