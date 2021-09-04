2 killed when Tesla crashes into Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A Tesla crashed into a home in Palm Harbor on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring three others, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the car was reportedly not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign in Pinellas County, hit a curb that sent it airborne and later crashed into the home. A 69-year-old woman who lived in the home was killed.

One of the vehicle’s passengers also died at the hospital, said FHP’s Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.