Florida boy to run mile for fallen Nassau County deputy

On Thursday evening, September 30th, Zechariah will run 1-mile (weather permitting) carrying his flag in honor of fallen Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for every fallen hero across the country. This includes running for firefighters and K-9 officers.

The run will take place at around 7:30 p.m. and will be held in Zechariah’s hometown of Central Florida. He runs while carrying a thin blue line flag, and also carries a red line flag for fallen firefighters.

The run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page shortly after the run concludes.

People will be able to view, share and comment on the run once it gets uploaded.

Zechariah encourages community members and agencies from across the nation to join him in a 1-mile walk or run on Thursday to help honor Moyers.

Here are a few of his sites you can visit: Running for Heroes | Click here to help fund fallen heroes’ families

Running 4 Heroes is a Non-Profit founded by an 11-year old. The mission seeks to raise funds for our injured First Responders while paying tribute to our Fallen Heroes through running.