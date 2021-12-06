$1M in cocaine found floating near the Florida Keys

Someone stumbled upon $1 million worth of cocaine near the Keys over the weekend, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said.
The Good Samaritan found it floating at sea. The package contained nearly 69 pounds.
This isn’t the first time this has happened in Florida.
In April, a beachgoer in Palm Beach found $1.5 million worth of cocaine that washed-up along the shoreline.
In 2013, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they collected a total of 25 kilograms of packaged cocaine that had washed up on beaches from Ponte Vedra south to Crescent Beach. Deputies said the street value of the drugs would equal $7.5 million.
Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.— Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021
#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx