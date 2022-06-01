Avoid storm-related scams this hurricane season

Hurricane season: How to avoid to scams after a storm

Hurricane-related threats come not just from the storms themselves but also from scammers who use those weather emergencies to cheat people, the Federal Trade Commission warns.

Some of the most common weather-related frauds and scams include:

The FTC’s site, Dealing with Weather Emergencies, has practical ideas to help you get ready for, deal with, and recover from a weather emergency. It also has advice on how to recognize, avoid, and report frauds and scams.

Like all the FTC’s materials, the site is mobile-friendly, giving you ready access to information when and where you need it. Check out the site’s four sections:

And don’t forget to sign up for consumer alerts to get the latest information on frauds and scams.