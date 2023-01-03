‘Freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in to start 2nd term

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, waves as he arrives with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie before his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Applauding at a left is former governor Jeb Bush. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term.

As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” one of his major themes.

A crowd of supporters fanned out in front of the historic building as DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and new Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson took their oaths of office.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz administered the oath to DeSantis, who placed his hand on a Bible held by First Lady Casey DeSantis in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day.

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 election by nearly 20 percentage points, as Republicans swept races for state offices.

He is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Florida’s legislative session begins in two months, and DeSantis is promising legislation that will create what he calls family-friendly tax cuts, expand gun rights and make it more difficult for teachers to join unions.

