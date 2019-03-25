FBI OKs plan for Clay County school police force

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI, in addition to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has given approval to the Clay County School Board to move forward with the formation of its own police department, including the hiring of officers.

The school district announced Monday that it has been issued an Originating Agency Identification Number, which allows for the development of the Clay County School Board Police Department and grants full access to online state and national crime databases (the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center).

With the approval, the district has begun hiring police officers to fill positions at all 42 schools, including additional leadership positions. The applications can be found on oneclay.net.

VIEW: Clay County District Schools police officer recruitment flyer

Superintendent Addison Davis will also be hosting several meetings with Lt. Kenneth Wagner, a 20-year veteran with the Clay County Sheriff's Office who Davis has recommended serve as chief of the new police department, to talk to parents, students, staff and community members about the formation of the new department, the timeline and expectations.

Below is the schedule of "Listen and Learn" community meetings:

Date Location Time March 28 Fleming Island High School 6 p.m. April 1 Oakleaf High School 6 p.m. April 8 Keystone Junior/Senior High School 6 p.m. April 9 Orange Park High School 6 p.m. April 15 Clay High School 6 p.m. April 16 Middleburg High School (includes Ridgeview High School community) 6 p.m.

