Officer salaries on Clay County School Board meeting agenda

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County school board members will discuss salaries for the district’s newly-formed police department when they meet Thursday night.

This is the latest step in a process that would see Clay county deputies leave district schools. The new department would have 47 members, 39 police officers, four sergeants, one detective, one training lieutenant, one lieutenant and one chief.

According to the meeting agenda, the starting salary for a school district police officer is $40,000, with the maximum capping out at $62,000. For a sergeant, the starting salary stands at $50,000 with the max hitting at $78,000. For a lieutenant, $60,000 is the starting salary. The maximum would be $86,000. This is the same salary for a training lieutenant.

The Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has been critical of the board's plan to add its own police department. Earlier this week, he unveiled his plan to keep Clay Sheriff's deputies in schools, which he says overall, would be slightly cheaper than the district's plan for a police department.

District leaders have said they disagree.

The school board meeting is happening tonight at 6:00 at Fleming Island High School.

