Arrest made in fatal Jax Beach crash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday and accused of vehicular homicide in connection with a Jacksonville Beach crash that killed a pedestrian and seriously injured another in July.

According to police, Joshua Lovingood of Jacksonville was driving twice the posted speed limit on 2nd Street North in Jax Beach just before midnight on July 11 when he hit two pedestrians walking south on 2nd Street North near 7th Avenue North.

After striking the two pedestrians, including 22-year-old South Carolina man Bryn Turner, police said Lovingood continued traveling south on 2nd Street North and hit a stop sign and a palm tree, causing the vehicle to flip. Turner, just weeks shy of his 23rd birthday, died at the scene. The other pedestrian, Julio Gomez, was seriously injured and is still recovering. Lovingood was not hurt.

Lovingood was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and consented to a blood draw at the scene, police said. The results of the test showed that Lovingood's blood alcohol content was .228%, police said, well above the legal limit of .08%.

The State Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant and Lovingood was arrested Wednesday in Ohio. When he is extradited back to Florida, he will also face charges of Driving Under the Influence Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence with Damage, Driving Under the Influence with Injury, and Driving While License Suspended or Revoked.

