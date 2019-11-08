FDLE changes Florida Amber Alert, Missing Child Alert criteria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday announced that it's updated the criteria for the state's Amber Alert and Missing Child Alerts.

The updated criteria includes what's called an Enhanced Missing Child Alert, which the FDLE said can be used in cases in which it appears a child was not abducted, but law enforcement officials believe the child is in imminent danger. The new alert allows for a cellphone emergency alert in a targeted area.

The changes were announced about two days after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing Jacksonville girl. Police said 5-year-old Taylor Williams was reportedly last seen Wednesday. She has not been located.

The young girl's disappearance is a chilling reminder of past cases, including 5-year-old HaLeigh Cummings, who was reported missing from her Putnam County home in 2009. To date, no one knows exactly what happened to the girl.

Taylor is among eight children in Florida who have active Amber Alerts. To receive alerts by email or through text message, people can sign up online.

