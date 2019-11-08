Command center removed, search continues for Taylor Rose Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl entered its third day Friday morning after Sheriff Mike Williams announced Thursday that Taylor Rose Williams' mother had stopped cooperating with investigators.

Williams said that even though the visible command centers were taken down Thursday, the massive search for Taylor will continue and the Amber Alert remains in effect.

He said hundreds of tips have come in, and he asked anyone who saw Taylor and her mother, Brianna Williams, together in the last six months to call 904-630-0500.

News4Jax has learned from two sources that a cadaver dog alerted on the trunk of the mother's car, which was towed from her Brentwood home on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff pointed out that Brianna Williams, who is a Navy petty officer, is not under arrest or even considered a suspect, but he said that when detectives pointed out inconsistencies with her story, she stopped answering questions.

Brianna Williams called police at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday to report her daughter missing from their home in Brentwood. She said she saw the child in her bed at midnight, but when she woke around 7 a.m., Taylor was gone and the back door was open.

"Here's what we know: We know that Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor, and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation," Sheriff Williams said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Investigators have found no sign of the child, but as the sun rose Friday morning and the search entered its 49th hour, police and volunteers continued their efforts to find Taylor.

SHARE: Click for printable FDLE missing child flyer

RELATED: Sheriff: Taylor Rose Williams' mother has stopped cooperating | What we know about missing 5-year-old's family | Timeline of the investigation |

Volunteers scour neighborhood after 5-year-old disappears |

Woman says she helped missing girl's mother move, never saw child |

5-year-old's disappearance a chilling reminder of past cases |

What qualifies for an Amber Alert?

GALLERIES: Police swarm neighborhood | Hundreds join search | Taylor Rose Williams

As of Thursday night, a Jacksonville detective was headed to speak with Taylor's biological father, Maurice Tate, who lives in Alabama.

Tate told News4Jax that "it's been a while" since he's seen his daughter.

Sheriff Williams said part of the investigation is trying to find out when the last person -- besides Brianna Williams -- saw Taylor alive.

"Really, no matter how insignificant they think that interaction may have been, no matter where it was, we encourage them to reach out and give us that last, you know, that may be the last little piece of information we need," he said.

Even though there's not yet evidence of a crime, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward, which was increased Thursday evening to $4,000, for information about Taylor's whereabouts. Callers to 866-845-TIPS can remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward.

"We remain hopeful that we'll find Taylor. We're not going to stop in our efforts to locate her and there's not one scenario or theory that we're not exploring, and every possibility is being looked at," Sheriff Williams said.

Taylor is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The mother told police she was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants when she went to bed.

More than 300 officers have knocked on more than 600 doors and checked out numerous leads, using K-9 teams, officers on horseback, the dive team and other assets, since Taylor was reported missing.

Her Brentwood home on Ivy Street remained taped off Friday.

Police also confirmed they were also searching the Southside Villas apartment complex on Southside Boulevard, where the family of Taylor lived before moving to Ivy Street. Dozens of officers were seen searching and the JSO dive team arrived at the complex Wednesday afternoon. Soon after, officers could be seen searching garbage that had been removed from the complex.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.