Middle school student accused of making threats while on Xbox Live

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student at a Palm Coast middle school was arrested Wednesday after making threats while on Xbox Live, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Buddy Taylor Middle School student is charged with a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a deadly manner, which is a felony.

The arrest comes one day before Feb. 14, which marks one year since 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

According to the Sheriff's Office, school resource deputies were notified by school administrators that a student reported threats made by the 13-year-old student while playing Xbox Live.

After conducting interviews, the Sheriff's Office said it learned that the 13-year-old spoke to

fellow students on Xbox Live about plans to shoot up the school and stated that he had made a map of the school.

Deputies said the investigation concluded that the 13-year-old made threatening statements and the student was then arrested.

“We are glad that these students spoke up and let their parents know exactly what was being said on Xbox,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We have a zero tolerance policy in Flagler County for threats of violence in our schools. We have been working closely with the School District to remind parents and students about appropriate speech and behavior in schools, as well as online.”

Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office released a video on social media, urging parents, students and faculty to report school threats or suspicious incidents to law enforcement.

Deputies remind Flagler County residents that if they "see something, say something.”

