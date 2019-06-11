Deputies: Man accused of assaulting wife arrested after returning to her home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of assaulting his wife was arrested again after he returned to her home when he was released from jail, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday from Roy Carlisi, 43, who told dispatchers there had been an accident at his home and he needed an ambulance.

Deputies said Carlisi was "very uncooperative" and had repeatedly hung up the phone whenever the dispatcher asked questions and attempted to gain more information.

Screaming could be heard in the background, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies who arrived at the residence knocked on the front door and rang the doorbell. Deputies said no one answered the door, although voices could be heard from inside and that they could see through a front window Carlisi was standing over the victim, his wife, who was sitting on the floor.

Carlisi made several statements to his wife before finally answering the door, deputies said. Carlisi told deputies everything was fine and that he would not allow them entry into his home.

Deputies explained to Carlisi that due to the nature of the call and the current circumstances that they intended to enter the home. Deputies said Carlisi became uncooperative and attempted to close his front door.

The law enforcement officers then forced entry into the home and Carlisi was detained, deputies said.

The victim told deputies she and Carlisi were arguing in the kitchen when Calisi grabbed her by the throat and threw her down, repeatedly banging her head against the floor, according to the Sheriff's Office. Calisi was then placed under arrest.

Deputies said that while searching Carlisi, one full tooth and a piece of another tooth was found in his front pocket. Carlisi explained the teeth belonged to the victim and that she had fallen in the kitchen.

Deputies said the victim was taken to Advent Health Medical Center for treatment.

Carlisi was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Deputies said he was charged with battery domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest without violence.

Carlisi appeared before a judge the following day and was issued a pretrial release and outfitted with a domestic violence GPS ankle monitor, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It was explained to Carlisi that one of the conditions for his pretrial release was that he was to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim's home address, which was entered into the GPS system as an exclusion zone. Deputies said that Carlisi returned to the home less than two hours later.

Dispatch was notified and deputies then found Carlisi at another residence in Palm Coast, deputies said.

Carlisi told deputies that he did not know he could not be within 500 feet of the address and could not read the pretrial release conditions given to him because "he did not have his glasses," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Carlisi was arrested on suspicion of violating the conditions of his release.

"This is a great example of why the domestic violence ankle monitors are necessary and how they protect victims," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This guy was arrested, told exactly what the conditions of his release were and still went back to the home anyway. Thanks to this technology, he is being held accountable. He is back in jail and the victim is not in danger."

Carlisi is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Deputies said he is charged with violation of a pretrial release, and is being held without bond.

