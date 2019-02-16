Deputies: Video shows middle school student holding gun, making threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old student at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested Friday afternoon after creating a video showing him holding a gun and making a threat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The teen is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, which is a felony.

The arrest stems from an off-campus incident between the 14-year-old and another person, which led to a rumor being spread among students, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was upset about the rumor and created a threatening video on Feb. 14 -- exactly one year since the 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The Sheriff's Office said school staff and the school resource deputy were notified of the video showing the 14-year-old holding a firearm and threatening to kill the other person involved in the off-campus incident.

After obtaining the video and conducting interviews, the Sheriff's Office said that it determined the 14-year-old made the video in his home using his parent's gun.

“This has to stop. Students, violence is not the answer and will only get you in serious trouble,” said

Sheriff Rick Staly. “Parents, we have been spreading the message ‘see something, say something’ for

over a year now. With cellphones and social media, it is more important than ever to pay attention to

what your children are doing online, get involved in their lives, and make sure your children know right

from wrong and the consequences they face if they make the wrong choice. We have a zero tolerance

policy for threats in Flagler County.”

The 14-year-old's arrest comes just days after deputies said they arrested a Buddy Taylor Middle School student accused of making threats while on Xbox Live.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office released a video on social media, urging parents, students and faculty to report school threats or suspicious incidents to law enforcement.

Deputies remind Flagler County residents that if they "see something, say something.” They also remind residents to keep firearms in a securely locked box or container in a secure location, or secure the firearm with a trigger lock. Never leave a firearm where a child may have access to it, deputies said.

