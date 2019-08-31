Flagler County School District cancels classes Tuesday

CNN Image

PALM COAST, Fla. - With the threat of Hurricane Dorian still looming for coastal communities, the Flagler County School District has canceled classes for Tuesday.

Directors will keep teachers, staff and principals updated on scheduling.

Parents are urged to follow the district's website for updates.

The county's Emergency Operations Center is urging residents who live in evacuation zones A, B, C and F, as well as those living in mobile homes and low-lying areas, to be ready to leave Sunday morning.

