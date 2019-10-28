Flagler drug take back disposes of 159 pounds of prescriptions

Phil Walter/Getty Images

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly 160 pounds of unneeded or expired medication were disposed of Saturday in Flagler County during National Drug Take-Back Day.

"I am proud of our community for stepping up and taking a short drive on Saturday to properly dispose

of unneeded medications," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "If you don't need medication any longer, don't store it in your home."

The goal of the event was to address a crucial public safety and public health issue, according to the Sheriff's Office. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained by family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

To find a year round prescription drop-off location, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

