Mom, son suspected of trafficking illegal narcotics

PALM COAST, Fla. - A mother and her son were arrested on suspicion of trafficking illegal narcotics, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said FCSO's Special Investigations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Pine Circle Drive on Thursday with the assistance of SWAT team members.

An investigation began in early April, stemming from numerous complaints about suspected drug activity at the home, officials said.

Detectives were able to confirm that people at the home were distributing illegal narcotics. Officials said that during the execution of the search warrant, detectives discovered two adults -- a mother and son -- and two children in the home.

Officials said there was approximately 72.5 grams of cocaine, Oxycodone pills, 530 grams of cannabis, THC oil vaporizer cartridges, a 9-mm handgun -- which the Sheriff's Office said was reported stolen from Miami -- and $4,800.

Cory Waring, 23, and his mother, Mia Lindsay, 42, were arrested as a result of the search warrant, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

"I cannot say it enough: If you see something, say something," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "It is really unfortunate that a mother would encourage and participate in this kind of illegal activity with her own son. These two had children inside this home with narcotics and stolen weapons. Citizens saw suspicious behavior, reported it and now we have two more poison peddlers off of our streets. If something seems suspicious to you, report it. We will look into every lead and make arrests whenever possible."

Officials said Waring was arrested on charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking Oxycodone, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of THC oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on no bond.

Lindsay was arrested on charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking Oxycodone, possession of THC oil and possession of cannabis (under 20 grams), officials said. She is being held on a $55,000 bond.

Officials said the Florida Department of Children and Family Services was notified because of the nature of the incident and that children were in the home where illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm were found.

The investigation is still ongoing and additionally charges may be pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

