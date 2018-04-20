Gator goes for dip in Florida homeowner's backyard pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second time in a month, a massive alligator was found frolicking in a Florida homeowner's backyard swimming pool -- this time in Odessa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office posted images and a video clip of the wayward gator on Facebook Thursday afternoon, estimating it to be 9 feet long.

A licensed trapper was called in to remove the gator from a home on Muirfield Drive located within The Eagles gated community, according to the post.

The fate of the reptile was not disclosed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, nuisance alligators -- defined as those that measure four feet long and threaten people or property -- often are killed for their hide and meat, the primary source of income for licensed trappers.

Thursday's discovery comes nearly a month after deputies were called to help with the removal of an estimated 11-foot-long alligator from a Sarasota homeowner's pool.

