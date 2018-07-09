Searchers continue to comb landfill in Nassau mother's disappearance

FBI agents resumed their meticulous search Monday morning through millions of pounds of garbage at a Charlton County, Georgia, landfill.

They are hunting for any possible evidence in the case of Joleen Cummings, a Nassau County woman last seen the day before Mother's Day.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI jointly announced the search at the Chesser Island Landfill -- a Waste Management facility. The search, which began Saturday, will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seven days.

Two days into the search, it's unclear if investigators have found anything connected to the case, but the FBI is set to provide an update on the search at 3 p.m. Monday.

Crews were geared up in full body suits, gloves, masks, safety glasses, and steel toed boots for protection during the search on Saturday.

Chesser Island is the same landfill where the body of 7-year-old Somer Thompson was found in 2009.

Cummings was last seen May 12 at her job at Tangles Hair Salon on State Road 200 in Yulee. Her former coworker, Kimberly Kessler, has been charged with stealing Cummings' SUV, and has been named a suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

Authorities said they obtained video of Kessler appearing to put a white trash bag into a dumpster about the time of Cummings' disappearance. The Sheriff's Office asked Waste Management to hold 5 million pounds of trash received on May 14 so it could be searched at a later date.

Landfill search 7 days, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., barring inclement weather

Searching 2,700 tons (5.4 million pounds) of trash

25 search members on scene, plus administrative, medical staff

8 units represented during search: FBI evidence response team; FBI Jacksonville; FBI Atlanta; FBI Jackson, Mississippi; FBI Tampa, Florida; FBI Boston; FBI Washington D.C.; Quantico lab

With extreme heat a concern, cooling tents, medics available to searchers

Hazard unit on scene to monitor potential dangerous conditions

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said they waited to search the landfill because they wanted to exhaust other leads first.

"Our main focus is to find Joleen's body in order to bring some sort of closure to her family," Leeper said. "We've now determined a search of the landfill is necessary to ensure we've done all we can do to find clues and answers for Joleen's family, based on what we know at this point."

UNCUT: FBI, Nassau County news conference

Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer said a specially-trained search team of 25 from FBI offices including Jacksonville, Atlanta, Tampa, Boston, Washington and the FBI Quantico lab would conduct the search.

"(We) want to make sure this search is thorough, exhaustive and safe," Spencer said.

MORE: Deputies believe Cummings 'not alive'

Cummings' mother, Ann Johnson, has expressed full confidence in the investigation and posted on Facebook about the heartache of not having a daughter.

"Please keep Joleen Jensen Cummings children and two siblings in your prayers. God heals broken bodies, broken minds, broken hearts and broken lives. His presence alone has immense healing powers. We are leaning on God more than ever," her post reads in part.

READ MORE: Who is Kimberly Kessler?

Kessler, who was seen on surveillance parking Cummings' SUV and stepping out of it, was arrested in May and is behind bars in the Duval County Jail, after being moved there following a hunger strike in June.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.