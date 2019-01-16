Woman accused of killing young mother moved to Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. - Kimberly Kessler has been transferred back from the Duval County jail to the Nassau County jail ahead of the Thursday hearing on evidence in the first-degree murder case against her.

Kessler is accused of killing Joleen Cummings, her co-worker at a Yulee hair salon. The body of the mother of three has not been located. She was last seen May 12 and reported missing when she did not show up to pick up her children on Mother's Day.

Wednesday's hearing is on a request by News4Jax for evidence in the case from the state attorney’s office known as discovery material. Under Florida law, it becomes public record once it is shared with defense attorneys.

Kessler’s defense lawyers are opposing the release, saying it will hamper her right to a fair trial. They’ve asked the judge to block the release of the evidence, which includes what was found on the phones of Kessler and Cummings, a description of what was found inside the hair salon where both women worked and a forensic report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kessler was arrested driving Cummings' car days after she was reported missing. She was moved from Nassau County to Duval County after she went on a hunger strike in jail. She was returned to Nassau County in anticipation of Thursday's hearing.

