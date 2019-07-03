Family gathers to remember slain St. Augustine father

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Family members gathered Tuesday evening to remember a St. Augustine father who was shot and killed last year.

Tuesday would have been Darrell Jenkins' 31st birthday, so family members held a memorial at Willie Galimore Community Center on Riberia Street.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins, 29, was found shot June 23, 2018, on Sanitorium Avenue, near Hurst and West Kings streets, following reports of a verbal argument. He was taken to Flagler Hospital, where he died just weeks before his 30th birthday.

Twanesha Lyons, Jenkins' sister, told News4Jax that she misses everything about her brother, especially his smile.

"I'm used to seeing him every morning, every day," she said. "He's forever going to be in our hearts."

According to family, Jenkins had nine children and was a local rapper.

"We're doing a lot to keep his name alive, whether it's playing his music or just talking about him every day. We get together," said Connika Dames, Jenkins' sister.

Though an arrest was made nine months after Jenkins' death, his sisters said that doesn't bring them peace.

"That does not bring him back," Dames said. "Justice does need to be served, but we're not angry with anybody. We don't hate anybody."

