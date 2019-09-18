Nocatee meeting to focus on golf cart safety

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Northeast Florida Sheriff's Advisory Council will host a meeting Wednesday night in Nocatee to discuss golf cart safety.

The gathering aims to protect families by educating them about the dos and don'ts of driving golf carts based on the county ordinance and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office's recommendations.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Nocatee Crosswater Hall, located at 245 Nocatee Center Way.

In May, golf cart safety was one of the main topics of a state of the county meeting in Nocatee. During that meeting, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar said golf cart-related accidents were becoming so frequent that he was planning a new golf cart safety campaign. The following month, the Sheriff's Office warned parents about letting their children get behind the wheel of a golf cart.

There have been a couple of golf cart accidents this year involving teenagers in St. Johns County. A teenage girl was seriously injured in January when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and hit her head on the driveway of a home off State Road 16. In July, according to deputies, six children were on a golf cart when someone set off a firework and a teenage boy hit his head on the road.

