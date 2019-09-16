St. Augustine's iconic carousel being dismantled, moved

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After 25 years, the dismantling of the iconic J&S Carousel at Davenport Park in St Augustine has begun.

The photo above was taken Monday morning by a News4Jax viewer, who was in the area as the deconstruction was underway. A group of people had begun taken the ride apart piece by piece.

According to the St. Augustine Record, hundreds came out on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved landmark. Some people waited in line for an hour-and-a-half.

Jim Soules, the owner of the charming 1927 carousel, passed away. His wife, Peggy, said she wants to follow through on her husband's wish to bring the carousel to their home in Port Charlotte.

The city said Regan had expressed the city's desire to continue operation of the carousel, but also asked for the community's to show respect to the Soules' family at this time.

