Gamers share survival stories from 'Madden' tournament shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several of the competitive gamers were tweeting from a livestreamed ‘Madden NFL 19’ tournament held Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing when it was shot up by a lone gunman.

Three gamers posted tweets in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Madden Championship Series event, saying they were wounded in the rampage that killed four people and left others hurt.

I’m good... got hit twice. Lower body. One went through. The other was lodged — G-tech (@maddenvtech) August 26, 2018

Twitter user MaddenVtech said he was struck twice in the massacre, but noted he was okay. “I’m good… got hit twice. Lower body. One went through. The other was lodged,” he wrote.

LISTEN: Mass shooting unfolds during 'Madden NFL 19' tournament

READ: Shooter dead after mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing

Dubby, the 2017 Madden Bowl Champion, said a bullet grazed his head. “I feel fine, just a scratch on my head,” he said, adding that he was “traumatized and devastated.”

They took me to the hospital. Bullet grazed my head. I feel fine, just a scratch on my head. Traumatized and devastated. — DUBBY (@DubDotDUBBY) August 26, 2018

Drini Gjoka, a top competitive gamer who goes by the handle Young Drini, had just tweeted that he won his first single elimination match the shooting unfolded, calling Sunday the “worst day of my life.”

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

“The tourney just got shot up. Im leaving and never coming back,” Gjoka wrote, later saying: “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb.”

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

“I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he added.

Twitter user NinaMarie716 said her younger brother, who goes by FitzMagic13, was among those wounded in the shooting. She said he was in stable condition, but he must undergo surgery.

“My little brother was shot today in the mass shooting in Jacksonville. My mom and I are flying down there ASAP,” she said.

At least four people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and nine others were taken to Jacksonville hospitals with gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Sheriff Mike Williams said there is no further threat to public safety, saying the suspect is dead. Multiple sources told News4Jax the gunman died from a self-inflicted wound.

Game manufacturer Electronic Arts, which sanctions these competitive gaming tournaments, said it is working with local law enforcement to gather facts about the case.

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

“This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” the company tweeted.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.