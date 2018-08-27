Police ID 'Madden 19' tournament shooter as gamer David Katz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax is learning more about the gunman suspected of carrying out Sunday's mass shooting targeting a Madden NFL 19 tournament at the Jacksonville Landing.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the shooter is David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, who appears to have acted alone in the rampage that killed two people and wounded several others.

Katz, who was found dead at the scene, took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the downtown Jacksonville venue, Williams said.

Williams said Katz used at least one handgun in the shooting. Sources told News4Jax investigator Vic Micolucci that the weapon used was a semi-automatic.

The Baltimore Police Department raided Katz's home, which is located in the city's Federal Hill neighborhood, Sunday evening. Investigators are interviewing the suspect's family.

Katz, a competitive gamer who goes by the nickname Bread, won the Madden NFL 17 Bills Championship tournament. He was registered to play in this weekend's Jacksonville event.

VIDEO of 24-year-old David Katz, the Baltimore gamer believed to have been the shooter at the Jacksonville Landing. Sheriff says he killed himself. Listen to how announcers describe him. pic.twitter.com/YkiAokUBHg — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 27, 2018

Here's how commentators commentators at a previous tournament described Katz:

"Man, David Katz keeps to himself. He's a man of business. Here's not here for the experience. ... He's not here to make friends. He's all business, he's focused. To even get him to open up to you to talk about anything is like pulling teeth."

