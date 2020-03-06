Governor says 3rd Georgian tested positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA – A third person in Georgia has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday and the state 's Department of Public Health is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This patient is in Floyd County, west of Atlanta along the border with Alabama. Testing at most state laboratories, including Georgia, recently began due to previous flaws in the test components sent to state laboratories, so the CDC requires all presumptive positives for COVID-19 be sent to them for verification.

“The CDC has not confirmed initial test results for this patient," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "DPH officials have requested expedited processing for an official determination,” said Governor Kemp.

Georgia health officials are working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Kemp announced Monday that two people who lived together in Fulton County had tested positive for COVID-19, and one of them had recently returned from a trip to Italy. Those were confirmed by the CDC and both were isolated at home to keep the illness from spreading, Kemp said.

