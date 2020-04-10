Georgia woman accused of selling pesticide for virus protection

A woman from Georgia appeared in federal court this week charged will illegal selling an unregistered pesticide, importing that pesticide and mailing that pesticide, a product that she claimed would protect people from viruses.

According to U.S. Attorney, Rong Sun, a/k/a Vicky Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, Georgia, allegedly sold the unregistered pesticide through eBay under the name Toamit Virus Out, claiming that it would help protect inShutdividuals from viruses.

The listing further claimed that Toamit is “office and home essential during viral infections reduce transmission risk by 90%.”

“The defendant took advantage of the current worldwide crisis to sell an illegal product with the claim that it protects individuals from viruses," U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak said in a statement. “We will take quick action through the Georgia COVID-19 Task Force to put a stop to criminals preying on the public with coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

“In an event of this magnitude, the public needs facts, not fiction, on the best ways to protect themselves from viruses,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, regulates the production, sale, distribution and use of pesticides in the United States. Pesticides are required to be registered with the EPA. Toamit Virus Shut Out was not registered and it is illegal to distribute or sell unregistered pesticides. In addition, Sun allegedly imported the pesticide from Japan, violating the anti-smuggling law and then sent it via U.S. Postal Service priority mail.

The EPA has taken steps to block importing and sale of Toamit Virus Shut Out in the United States.