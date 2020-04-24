New restrictions in place as Georgia begins limited reopening

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Amid concerns that he might be moving too fast, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is partially reopening his state's economy Friday.

Kemp’s plan drew public criticism from President Donald Trump, though both the president and vice president had previously offered their approval of the aggressive plan in private, two administration officials told the Associated Press.

The mayors of some of the state’s hardest-hit cities also balked at Kemp’s timetable, and while some business owners are eager to get their employees back to work, others are concerned enough that they might opt not to reopen, even when they’re allowed to do so.

Friday’s reopening comes a day after the first deaths were announced in Glynn and Camden counties. According to data from the University of Washington, Georgia is still five days away from peak daily deaths. That model, which is used by the White House, says the state shouldn’t even start to safely re-open until at least June 22.

"If I were advising the governor (of Georgia), I would tell him that he should be careful, and I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go because there is a danger of a rebound, going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. “I would advise him as a health official and as a physician not to do that."

Kemp answered the criticism by saying he had favorable data and approval from state health officials for the “measured step” of reopening some non-essential businesses for “limited operations.”

“I know these hardworking Georgians will prioritize the safety of their employees and customers,” Kemp said in a tweet. “Together, we will weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever.”

Beginning Friday, businesses like gyms, fitness centers, nail and hair salons, and tattoo parlors can reopen.

Monday, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms can reopen.

But all the reopened businesses must follow new restrictions to keep workers and customers safe.

The rules, which are specific to each type of business, may include limiting occupancy, screening patients for fever at the front door or staggering employee work stations.

Kemp’s executive order detailing the new guidelines was extensive.

Some of the most restrictive guidelines are aimed at restaurants.

They include, but aren't limited to:

No more than 10 people per 500 square feet are allowed inside at once.

No more than six people per party

No salad bars and buffets

Patrons who are waiting must be separated through floor markings or waiting in cars

Georgia’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. And the state of emergency for Georgia ends May 13.