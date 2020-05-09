GBI reviewing additional video in case of Ahmaud Arbery

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday that it’s investigating additional video footage as part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

The GBI released in a statement:

“We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case. It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.”

News4Jax has obtained a portion of video that’s said to be under investigation:

A statement from the attorneys representing Arbery’s family reads in part:

“Our office has reviewed the surveillance video which appears to show a person, believed to be Ahmaud Arbery, entering a property under construction. The individual remains on the property for under 3 minutes before continuing to jog down the road. This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us.”

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 are jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges. They were arrested one day after the GBI launched its investigation.

The original video of the shooting shared widely on social media Tuesday thrust the case into the national spotlight and prompted widespread outrage.

Several hundred people crowded outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Friday to mark what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday, with many saying it’s too soon to celebrate because the case must still go before a grand jury that will decide whether to indict the McMichaels.

Arbery’s death has drawn sharp reactions and expressions of sadness across the U.S. A Change.org petition calling for justice hit over 700,000 signatures on Friday, President Donald Trump called the video “very disturbing” and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said it was like seeing Arbery “lynched before our very eyes.