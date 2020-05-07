Activists plan protest over handling of Ahmaud Arbery killing, jogger gunned down in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Activists plan to be heard Friday in downtown Jacksonville. The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is spearheading a demonstration planned to happen in front of the Duval County courthouse tomorrow evening at 5:00.

Organizers said the demonstration will involve a motorcade protest, a gathering on the courthouse grounds and a news conference. During the motorcade, participants will circle the courthouse either on foot or in a vehicle and are instructed to blow car horns or hold signs.

The group calls Arbery’s death a lynching and that it was covered up because of racial bias in the justice system.

They’re also making the protest more personal, targetting Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for the “lack of trust, transparency and accountability” and for their failure to release body cam video of police involved shootings.

“Jacksonville to Brunswick we stand in solidarity demanding justice for Ahmaud but as well continue to demand justice for families here, who see their killers walking free due to a racially unjust system,“ Activist Michael Sampson of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee said.

According to Glynn County police documents, Greg McMichael, a former District Attorney investigator, and his son, Travis McMichael, told police they followed Arbery as he ran out of a neighborhood where there had been recent burglaries and told him to stop, that they want to talk to him.

The father and son admitted they both had guns but the younger man only fired two shots at Arbery after he began to fight. Neither was charged because police accepted the pair’s claim they were acting within the scope of a citizen’s arrest.