Ahmaud Arbery family attorney: Special prosecutor to take over case

A special prosecutor will take over the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, Attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Arbery’s mother, announced Monday on Twitter.

Arbery was shot and killed Feb. 23. No arrests were made until this month after national outrage over the case swelled when video surfaced online that appeared to show the shooting.

Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

Special prosecutor appointed

Merritt on Twitter called the appointment of a special prosecutor a win for the family, who demanded the case be taken out of the hands of District Attorney Tom Durden. He said Joyette Holmes of Cobb County will now be handling the case and that her office is being reviewed for conflicts.

Attorney Ben Crump and the Arbery family released the following statement on the appointment of a special prosecutor:

“In order for justice to be carried out both effectively and appropriately in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, it is imperative that the special prosecutor has no affiliation with the Southeast Georgia legal or law enforcement communities. We implore District Attorney Joyette Holmes to be zealous in her search for justice, as she works to hold all of those responsible for the unjustifiable execution of an unarmed young Black man in broad daylight.”

In his tweet, Merritt said Durden “sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked.”

Shortly after the video’s leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came hours after officials asked the GBI to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.

The father and son said they thought Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her 25-year-old son, a former high school football player, was just jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

More video released

On Saturday, the GBI confirmed that it has obtained other photos of video that might shed light on the case. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published footage from a surveillance camera at a Brunswick home near where Arbery was shot that shows someone who appears to be Arbery walking into a home under construction. Arbery then came back out and ran down the street. Someone else comes out across the street from the construction site, and then a vehicle drives off farther down the street, near where Travis McMichael lives.

Lawyers for Arbery's family say the video bolsters their position that Arbery did nothing wrong, and shows he did not commit a felony. Under Georgia law, someone who isn't a sworn police officer can arrest and detain another person only if a felony is committed in the presence of the arresting citizen.

“Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law,” the lawyers wrote in a social media post. “This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified.”

Last week, a Justice Department spokesman said the FBI is assisting in the investigation and the DOJ would assist if a federal crime is uncovered.

Protesters threatened

Georgia authorities said Sunday that they had arrested a 20-year-old man after investigating an online threat against people protesting the killing of Arbery.

Several hundred people had protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Arbery was fatally shot.

The GBI said state police arrested Rashawn Smith and charged him with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, a town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Brunswick.

Earlier in the day, the GBI said it had "been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery."

Investigators later said they believe the threat was a hoax.

“Smith created a Facebook User ID of an unwitting individual to post a hoax threat,” the GBI tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if Smith has an attorney who could comment on the charge.