NAACP calls for investigation into ‘history of inequality’

The Atlanta branch of the NAACP is calling for an investigation into a “history of inequality” following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

NAACP leaders and Arbery family attorneys held a news conference Tuesday in Atlanta, saying Gregory and Travis McMichael were only arrested because video of the shooting surfaced.

“The greatest injustice in this case was not only the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but the response by the legal apparatus of South Georgia. They responded as if his life didn’t matter,” said Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt.

Members of the NAACP, local pastors and Arbery family attorneys said there is a long history of judicial corruption and injustice in the state of Georgia when it comes to African Americans and how their cases are handled in their communities and in the courtroom.

“The issue is one of accountability, and we have to hold this community, the powerful accountable,” said Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs. "It’s standard practice for the GBI to investigate, and then we wait years, upon years, upon years. Sometimes there’s justice.”

The news conference was held a day after a video was released showing police attempting to search Arbery’s parked car in 2017, and when he refuses and attempts to walk back to the vehicle, an officer tried to tase him.

“Over and over again, the black community has been called criminals -- barbecuing, criminals walking down the street, criminals jogging. Ahmaud Arbery has been in the media today, they continue to release new images of Ahmaud Arbery to criminalize Arbery,” Merritt said. “He’s the victim.”

Attorney Lee Merritt speaks at a NAACP news conference in Atlanta. (CNN)

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael. Month than two months passed before the video of the killing emerged, sparking an outcry. The McMichaels were then jailed on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

“All too often, African Americans only receive justice by video,” said Arbery family attorney Chris Stewart.

The video of the deadly shooting was recorded by William “Roddie” Bryan, whose attorney held a news conference late Monday evening, saying Bryan his fiancee have been in hiding and fearing for their lives.

“Roddie Bryan is not now and has never been more than a witness to the shooting of Mr. Arbery. He is not a vigilante. Roddie did not participate in the horrific killing of this young man. Mr. Bryan has committed no crime and bears no criminal responsibility in the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” said Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough.

Arbery family attorneys called for Bryan’s arrest.

“The attorney for William Bryan tried to make his client the victim. It boggles the mind how he can say his clinet was unarmed and afraid,” Merritt said.

Attorneys for Arbery’s family also said Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill should have recused himself from the case immediately because he knew his son worked with investigator Greg McMichael in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office together on cases. Instead, Barnhill issued a written statement, laying out why he thought the shooting was justified. But when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got the case, it saw enough evidence to file felony murder charges in 36 hours.