Attorney for man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting says client took lie detector test

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The attorney for the man who recorded video of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery said his client took a lie detector test.

Late Monday evening, attorney Kevin Gough held a news conference at the Glynn County Courthouse to “disclose pertinent information” about his client, William “Roddie” Bryan. Gough said that although his client was never asked to do so, Bryan voluntarily submitted to a polygraph examination.

“Contrary to speculation, the polygraph examination confirms that on Feb. 23 2020, the day of the shooting, William 'Roddie’ Bryan did not have any conversation with either Gregory or Travis McMichael prior to the shooting. Nor did William ‘Roddie’ Bryan have any conversation with anyone else that day prior to the shooting about criminal activity in the neighborhood,” Gough said.

He said the results of the examination have been shared with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Attorney Kevin Gough (WJXT)

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael.

The McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s death, but those arrests didn’t come until after video of the shooting surfaced.

The video was recorded by Bryan, who shared it with police once they arrived at the scene.

Gough said Bryan and his fiancee have been in hiding and fearing for their lives.