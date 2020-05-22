Another 813 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in Georgia on Friday

Another 813 cases of coronavirus were reported Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 41,218 since the pandemic first showed up in the state in early March. As of midday Friday, the report reports 1,785 deaths in the state -- and increase of 31 since Thursday.

The state reports 7,313 people have been hospitalized.

There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast Georgia counties in the last 24 hours and only a handful of new cases: three more in Ware County and one new case each in Brantley, Camden and Glynn counties.

So far, 427,249 tests have been performed by commercial labs and the state lab. More than 363,000 tests have either come back negative or are awaiting results.