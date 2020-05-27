Lawyer: Requests denied for personnel file of former DA investigator involved in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Wanda Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, said Wednesday that the three men charged in connection with her son’s death never reached out to her following the deadly shooting that happened in February.

Her family’s attorney said Glynn County Police and the District Attorney’s Office also won’t release the full employment file for the suspect in the murder, Greg McMichael, who used to work in the DA’s office.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were seen on cell phone video confronting Arbery before he was shot three times with a shotgun.

Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s family say it was clear some neighbors were hunting for someone the day of the deadly shooting. He said Facebook messages between neighbors should be a part of the federal investigation into the case.

“This was absolutely a coordinated attempt,” said S. Lee Merritt, attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

Surveillance video from the day of the shooting shows one neighbor call police as Arbery goes into the open construction site in the neighborhood.

In police reports, Gregory McMichael told investigators he and son Travis “grabbed their guns” and followed Arbery through the neighborhood, because they suspected he was a burglar.

Arrest warrants show another neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, repeatedly attempted to confine and detain Arbery using his vehicle.

“We don’t know how they were communicating or what their mechanism was or how long this coordinating was taking place, but the reason you see the FBI and the GBI involved in the arrest of William Bryan looking into this is because they are looking at the greater conspiracy. I mean, there was aforethought that went into Ahmaud Arbery’s murder,” Merritt said.

Arbery’s death sparked outrage across the country. Jones said her life will never be the same.

“What was very disturbing is one Saturday morning I was going to visit the memorial site and I saw the McMichaels get in their boat and get on the river. I mean they were living their lives like they hadn’t even taken a life. At that point it really began to feel very, very unfair,” Jones said.

Gregory McMichael, son Travis and Bryan are all in jail, facing felony murder charges. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next Thursday for all three men.

Attorneys for Arbery’s family said attempts to request the complete public personnel file for former D.A. investigator Gregory McMichael have been denied.

“I can say the Glynn County PD, as well as the Glynn County District Attorney’s office are taking extraordinary measures to ensure that his file is not completely released yet,” Merritt said. “We have filed open records requests, FOIA, trying to get a copy of his file so we can do an appropriate dig into one of the key men involved in the death of Ahmaud Arbery and those requests have been denied,” Merritt said.

The attorney also clarified the FBI’s involvement in the Arbery case, saying the two agencies are working together in this case.

They are looking into hate crime charges and were already in Glynn County investigating corruption within the Glynn County Police Department and District Attorneys office before this case, according to the family’s attorneys.