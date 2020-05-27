Hearing set for 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for all three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan will have a hearing on June 4 in the Glynn County Magistrate Court at 9:30 a.m.

The judge, prosecutor and defense lawyers will be in court, and witnesses, but the three defendants will take part by a closed-circuit feed from the jail.

All three men are being held without bond.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when the McMichaels, father and son, pursued the 25-year-old after spotting him running in their subdivision just outside of Brunswick. They told police they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood.

After Arbery’s killing, more than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. They were taken into custody less than two days after the case was handed over to GBI.

Bryan, who filmed Arbery’s killing, was arrested last week on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.