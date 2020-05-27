Commissioner: Officer did not deputize anyone to watch a property in Satilla Shores

A Glynn County Commissioner agreed to speak on Facebook Live on Tuesday night with a member of “I Run With Maud" -- a group of supporters of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed with running through a Brunswick neighborhood.

Pastor John Richards interviewed Commissioner J. Peter Murphy, asking him about the case and specifically about Robert Rash, the Glynn County police officer who enlisted Gregory McMichael, a retired district attorney investigator, to help stop unwanted visitors in the Satilla Shores neighborhood -- where Arbery was later shot and killed.

Murphy said Rash did not deputize anyone to watch a property. He spoke about the case leading up to the release of the videotape.

“What scares me the most is had there not been that delay, where District Attorney Barnhill finally recused himself, and the video tape was released, this may have been completely swept under the rug, and there would have been absolutely no justice," Murphy said. “That’s what scares me.”

When asked what is the status of Rash, Murphy said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is “handling it.” He told Richards that while it’s been reported that Rash deputized McMichael, he said, “I can assure you that there was nothing of the case being done.”