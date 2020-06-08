U.S. Senate, House races headline ballots in Tuesday’s Georgia Primary

Georgia Democrats will choose between seven contenders in a U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Republican David Perdue on Tuesday. Ballots also include the pandemic delayed Democratic presidential preference primary contested U.S. House primaries, dozens of state House and state Senate races, and two nonpartisan general elections for the state Supreme Court, along with sheriffs, county commissions, boards of education and other local races.

After three weeks of early voting and more than one million absentee votes were submitted, all precincts are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Because coronavirus is still circulating, voters will be offered hand sanitizer as they arrive, stand 6 feet apart and, in some counties, tap a touchscreen with a stylus instead of a finger at vote at machines that are spaced further apart than usual.

In some places, poll workers will ask voters to wait in their cars until it’s their turn to vote. Officials will wear gloves, and they’ll frequently wipe down touchscreens. Voting booths will be spread farther apart than usual.

The primary will be the first statewide test of Georgia’s new voting machines, which combines familiar touchscreen machines with printed-out paper ballots. Voters can check their ballots before inserting them into scanners attached to ballot boxes.

Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico headline the Senate race. If no one wins a majority, the top two contenders will return in an Aug. 11 runoff. Democrats hope to be competitive in both the Perdue race, as well as a November special election to fill the last two years of the term of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a race in which Kelly Loeffler currently holds the seat by appointment but faces both Republican and Democratic opponents.

Georgia’s 1st Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter faces challengers Danny Merritt and Ken Yasger in the Republican primary in this district that includes all of Coastal Georgia and a dozen inland counties, while Democrats will choose among Lisa Ring, Joyce Marie Griggs and Barbara Seidman.

State Supreme Court

Lawyer and former state Rep. Beth Beskin is challenging incumbent Justice Charlie Bethel, while Dougherty County prosecutor and former local judge Hal Moroz competes against incumbent Sarah Warren.

Public Service Commission

Environmental advocate Daniel Blackman and energy efficiency consultant John Noel seek the Democratic nomination for the state Public Service Commission. Although the two must live in District 4, which covers northern and eastern parts of Georgia, the race is on the ballot statewide. Blackman lost to incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in 2014, while Noel lost a Democratic primary for the utility regulatory commission in a different district in 2018.

There are many state and local races on the ballots in all counties. View a district-by-district and county-by-county list of candidates running for office.

