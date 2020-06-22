More than 1,200 new COVID-19 positive results in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 65,928 on Monday afternoon.

It marked another rise in the numbers.

As of 3:40 p.m. Monday, there had been a total of 2,648 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the state, an increase of five deaths in the last 24 hours. In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, the death total remained at 27.

There were three new cases each in Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and Pierce counties. Ware County saw the largest jump among the counties tracked by News4Jax, going from 317 to 331 on Monday. That South Georgia region has a combined 995 cases.

Since Friday afternoon, the six-county area has added 109 new cases.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: